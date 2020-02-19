Sherin And Lodgen Adds Partner To RE, Corporate Team

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 7:34 PM EST) -- Sherin and Lodgen LLP has added finance and lending attorney Jack Anetakis as a partner to its real estate, corporate and renewable energy practices, the firm said. Anetakis, who started last Monday at the midsize Boston firm, said his idea to transition from a solo practitioner to Sherin and Lodgen started percolating after he wrapped up a deal that he had worked on with an attorney from the firm. “After it was done, we got to talking about what I was looking for, and at that point, the lightbulb went off,” Anetakis told Law360 on Wednesday. “Maybe we should have been...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS