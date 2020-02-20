Google Accused Of PTAB Deception Over Motion Sensor IP

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 4:07 PM EST) -- Google was hit with a lawsuit in Texas federal court over allegations that it deceived the Patent Trial and Appeal Board into reviewing motion sensing patents by hiding the fact its challenges were time-barred because LG Electronics was already sued over the same patents. In a complaint filed Tuesday, Taiwan-based tech startup CyWee Group Ltd. claimed that its patents were wrongly invalidated by the PTAB last month because the board should never have taken up Google’s “fraudulent” petitions for inter partes review in the first place. The patents cover motion tracking technology for smartphones and other electronic devices, the suit states....

