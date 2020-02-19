9th Circ. Won't Reconsider Sanctions, Nike's Antitrust Win

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 8:17 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit won't be taking a second look at its decision to solidify Nike's victory over a soccer gear company that accused the sports apparel giant of trying to quash competitors, dismissing the gear company's argument that the judicial process was tainted. The panel revealed Tuesday that it would not reconsider its June 2018 decision to toss the private equity-owned company's suit and uphold sanctions requiring it to pay Nike's legal fees. In doing so, the appellate court effectively rejected the soccer gear company's allegations that one of the judges didn't belong on the panel that decided its fate because...

