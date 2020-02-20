GAO Blames Calif. Co. For Late Bid With 11th Hour Courier

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 6:11 PM EST) -- A California company forfeited its chance to bid on an Army contract when its courier took its contract proposal to the wrong building and missed the deadline, according to a U.S. Government Accountability Office ruling that says the company didn’t give the courier enough time. Vizocom, which was vying for a truck manufacturing deal, sent the courier to the Army facility in Michigan less than half an hour before a noon deadline, failed to get advance approval for the courier to enter and didn't allocate enough time for her to clear security, the GAO said while tossing the company's protest of the Army's refusal to...

