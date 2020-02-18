AMC's Rep Ruined If 'Walking Dead' Profits Unfair, Atty Says

Law360, Los Angeles (February 18, 2020, 11:20 PM EST) -- An attorney for AMC told a California courtroom Tuesday that a profit-sharing deal devised in 2011 for "The Walking Dead" is fair, and that if it wasn't the network would have alienated top Hollywood talent just as it was attempting to establish a new reputation for premium scripted content. Roger Arar, a partner with Loeb & Loeb LLP, worked on behalf of AMC to help negotiate with the creative team behind the show when it was developed. He testified that the terms of the show's "modified adjusted gross receipts" — or MAGR — at the center of a lawsuit are not...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS