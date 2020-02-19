Texas Jailers Must Face Suit In Migrant’s Suicide, Wife Says

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 8:30 PM EST) -- The wife of an asylum-seeker who strangled himself in a Texas jail said detention officers and the county can’t get out of her lawsuit because she has sufficiently supported her claims that his death was preventable and the officers are responsible. Orlanda del Carmen Peña Arita, the wife of Marco Antonio Muñoz, responded Tuesday to the detention officers’ efforts to dismiss the suit she filed in August, arguing that U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents and detention officers at a Texas jail didn’t take care of her husband while he was in their custody. The detention officers and other officials in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS