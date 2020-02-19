IQVIA Calls For Sanctions After Docs 'Magically Disappeared'

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 8:33 PM EST) -- Life sciences data giant IQVIA told a New Jersey federal court that pharmaceutical information technology company Veeva Systems destroyed evidence of its trade secrets theft and then lied about it, calling for sanctions that would end dueling claims in a simmering dispute. IQVIA on Tuesday filed a redacted motion for sanctions alleging Veeva intentionally and permanently destroyed evidence, including a database and Google Drive documents, central to claims that Veeva misappropriated trade secrets and then lied to the court about it. The motion also accuses Veeva of deleting emails from a critical witness and then claiming "incredibly — that it does...

