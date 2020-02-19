Uber Asks 3rd Circ. To Drive Out Wheelchair Users' ADA Suit

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 6:39 PM EST) -- Uber Technologies Inc. urged the Third Circuit to toss a proposed class action by Pittsburgh-area wheelchair users who claimed the ride-hailing company violates federal disability law, arguing in a brief Tuesday that they don’t have grounds to sue because they never even used or downloaded the app. The wheelchair users don’t have standing to launch their suit under Article III of the U.S. Constitution, Uber said in its opening brief appealing a Pennsylvania magistrate judge’s refusal to compel arbitration of the claims. The wheelchair users allege Uber is running afoul of the Americans With Disabilities Act because it doesn’t have wheelchair...

