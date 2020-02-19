Fed. Circ. Says Typo Can't Undo $28M Cut To Arctic Cat's Win

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 6:53 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday affirmed a $28 million slash of Arctic Cat Inc.'s damages win against Bombardier Recreational Products Inc., rejecting its argument that findings of willful infringement can serve as sufficient notice for patent owners to get presuit damages for unmarked products. Arctic Cat based its argument on a typo in the Federal Circuit's 1994 decision in Amsted Industries v. Buckeye Steel, which misquoted a U.S. Supreme Court case. But the panel said the error was immaterial to its understanding of the high court's decision in Dunlop v. Schofield, which held that patent owners can't recover damages from infringers unless...

