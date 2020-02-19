Laser Racing Boat Designer Wins $6.8M In TM Rip-Off Trial

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 3:14 PM EST) -- A Connecticut federal jury has found that racing sailboat maker LaserPerformance has been willfully ripping off the trademark of the original designer of the Laser dinghy, and awarded the designer $6.8 million in damages. After deliberating for about a day following a four-day trial, the New Haven jury on Friday found in favor of sailboat designer Bruce Kirby and his Bruce Kirby Inc., who alleged that after he ended an agreement to have LaserPerformance sell his design, the company continued selling boats with his name and mark on them. The jury found that LaserPerformance, legally known as Quarter Moon Inc., had...

