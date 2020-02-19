Montana Says Keystone XL Suit Tramples On State's Say-So

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 5:20 PM EST) -- Montana asked a federal judge Tuesday to toss green groups' challenge to a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers permit necessary for the Keystone XL pipeline, saying the lawsuit threatens to usurp the state's role in evaluating the project's environmental risks. While the Sierra Club, the Natural Resources Defense Council and others say the Corps failed to conduct a proper environmental review in approving TC Energy's controversial pipeline project, Montana said the groups are trying to shift authority that properly belongs to the state to the federal government. "Plaintiffs' arguments fail because they do not account for the well-defined responsibilities assigned to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS