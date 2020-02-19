Conair Accused Of Selling Sparking Hair Dryers In Ill. Suit

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 6:26 PM EST) -- Conair Corp. concealed a defect in a line of hair dryers that can cause them to spark and catch fire, consumers have alleged in a proposed class action filed in Illinois state court. Named plaintiffs Emily Hergert and Julie McClanahan alleged on Tuesday that their Conair Infiniti Pro Hair Stylers, Series 259Y, sparked and caught fire while they were drying their hair in 2018, burning their arms and wrists. They claim that the dryers contain a safety plug designed to recognize a change in the electrical current, but that those plugs can malfunction and fail to prevent the dryer from sparking....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS