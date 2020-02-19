In FTC Probe Of Small (Big) Tech Deals, Knowledge Is Power

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 9:15 PM EST) -- Google, Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Microsoft face the arduous task of compiling and turning over years of internal material related to “hundreds” of small deals they carried out in the past decade — transactions so small they could be carried out without triggering antitrust scrutiny. Amid increasing public scrutiny of major technology companies and online platforms, the Federal Trade Commission voted last week 5-0 to invoke its unique research authority under Section 6(b) of the FTC Act, which obligates targets to comply with the agency’s requests for internal documents. Its focus: to gain insight into the “hundreds” of acquisitions the five...

