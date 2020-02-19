SD Judge Nixes Indian Health Service Hospital Contract Suit

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 5:51 PM EST) -- A South Dakota federal judge on Tuesday tossed a suit by a group of Native Americans who claimed an Indian Health Service contract with the Great Plains Tribal Chairmen's Health Board to run a hospital violated a U.S.-tribe treaty and self-determination act. U.S. District Judge Jeffrey L. Viken said that the plaintiffs seeking to enjoin the contract have no standing because individuals can't challenge a self-determination contract under the Indian Self-Determination and Education Assistance Act or the 1868 Treaty of Fort Laramie. The contract in question, which went into effect on July 21, 2019, allows the health board to run portions...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS