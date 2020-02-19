Uber Asks Jury To Stop Inventor's $1B Trade Secret Suit

Law360, San Francisco (February 19, 2020, 10:53 PM EST) -- Uber challenged the credibility of an inventor demanding $1 billion from the ride-hailing giant for allegedly stealing his business concept Wednesday, telling a San Francisco jury during closing arguments that his lawsuit is time-barred, he willfully suppressed evidence and he has a "pattern of blaming his lawyers when things go wrong." Counsel for San Francisco-based Uber Technologies Inc. told the jury it disagrees with inventor Kevin Halpern's claim that the company and its since-ousted CEO Travis Kalanick ripped off their concept from Halpern and his now-defunct Celluride Wireless Inc. But the jury isn't tasked with determining whether Uber misappropriated Halpern and...

