7th Circ. Picks Narrow 'Autodialer' Reading In AT&T Text Row

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 2:55 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit on Wednesday further widened an appellate court divide over what qualifies as an "autodialer," finding that a dialing system AT&T used to distribute unwanted survey text messages doesn't fall under the disputed statutory term. In a 20-page published decision, the three-judge appellate panel unanimously held that equipment must have the capacity to generate random or sequential numbers in order to be considered an automatic telephone dialing system, or autodialer, under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. "The system at issue in this case, AT&T’s 'Customer Rules Feedback Tool,' neither stores nor produces numbers using a random or sequential number...

