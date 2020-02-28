Loeb & Loeb Nabs Fintech Partner From Pillsbury Winthrop

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 7:09 PM EST) -- Loeb & Loeb LLP added a consumer finance and financial technology partner from Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP to its Washington, D.C., office as the firm looks to grow its regulatory expertise. Mercedes Tunstall specializes on regulatory matters for financial services, including payments and blockchain technology, the Feb. 19 announcement said. She joins Loeb & Loeb's advanced media & technology group. "Mercedes is known for providing strategic counsel to emerging and established institutions as they incorporate cutting-edge solutions into their businesses," practice group chair James D. Taylor said in a statement. "Her experience will provide great value to clients across the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS