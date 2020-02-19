Facebook Again Seeks End to Cambridge Analytica Stock Suit

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 9:04 PM EST) -- Facebook told a California federal judge that a revised investor suit it faces still doesn’t pass muster, claiming shareholders repeated an argument that was already rejected. The investors had argued that because Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg wields outsize influence at Facebook, investors didn’t need to bring their qualms about the Cambridge Analytica data privacy scandal to the company’s board of directors before filing shareholder actions. But Facebook said Tuesday in its motion to dismiss the consolidated derivative suit that these allegations were rejected in March. Facebook told U.S. District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr. that if he didn’t find that dismissal...

