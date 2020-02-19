Md. Judge Offers To Sit Out Light-Rail Transit Case

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 7:54 PM EST) -- A Maryland federal judge set to hear a dispute over a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers permit for the "Purple Line" light-rail transit project suggested he might need to recuse himself because he lives near a proposed stop. U.S. District Judge Peter J. Messitte said on Tuesday he was "quite unhappy" to be raising the matter just over a month before oral arguments are scheduled to begin over dueling summary judgment motions in a challenge to a permit for the 16.2-mile light-rail project known as the Purple Line. The project would connect the Bethesda Metro Station in Montgomery County, Maryland, to the...

