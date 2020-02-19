Fla. Court Affirms $12M Verdict Over Motel Guest's Murder

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 6:54 PM EST) -- A Florida appeals court on Wednesday upheld a jury's $12 million verdict in a suit accusing a motel and its lax security of causing a guest's murder by a neighborhood man, saying the motel can't fault the guest's companion, who left her at the motel locked out of their room. A three-judge Court of Appeal panel unanimously affirmed a Miami-Dade County jury's verdict in a suit accusing The Waves of Hialeah Inc., the owner and operator of the Chesapeake Motel, of causing the 2016 death of guest Yaimi Guevara Machado, who was murdered by Ronald Andrade during a sexual assault....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS