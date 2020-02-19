5th Circ. Revives Investors' Bid For Atty Malpractice Coverage

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 5:32 PM EST) -- A group of investors who alleged their onetime lawyer mishandled a real estate case saw their coverage claims revived by the Fifth Circuit on Wednesday, as a panel of judges found that the lawyer properly reported the investors’ suit to her insurer. The per curiam opinion found that Texas lawyer Gaylene Lonergan included a brief synopsis of the investors’ suit against her in an April 2016 insurance policy renewal application with Landmark American Insurance Co., which the appellate panel said was enough to meet the plain definition of “reported” to potentially trigger the insurer’s duty to defend her. But the panel...

