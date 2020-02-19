Fla. Law Firm Says Insurer Must Cover Defense Of $14M Suit

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 9:27 PM EST) -- A Florida law firm and its shareholders said on Wednesday that they're owed damages from an insurance company that refused to cover their defense in a $14 million suit over a loan transaction, urging the Eleventh Circuit to overturn a lower court's finding that they lacked sufficient evidence of lost profits. Kluger Kaplan Silverman Katzen & Levine PL and shareholders Abbey Kaplan and Steve Silverman say that Nautilus Insurance Co. has wrongly refused to cover their defense costs in a 2011 suit brought by a trust that claimed it lost $14 million in a loan transaction with the attorneys' former client....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS