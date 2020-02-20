FERC Sows Confusion With Oregon LNG Project Non-Vote

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 8:59 PM EST) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Thursday opted not to vote on a $10 billion liquefied natural gas project in Oregon, but did so in a disjointed fashion that raised more questions than it answered. Republican Commissioner Bernard McNamee said at FERC's monthly open meeting that he would vote no on the Jordan Cove LNG project, saying he needed time to consider a last-minute obstacle thrown up by state regulators to the controversial project. Democratic Commissioner Richard Glick also voted no. But Republican Chairman Neil Chatterjee, who voted yes, said the commissioners weren't actually voting to approve or deny the project, and...

