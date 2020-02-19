Ex-Tax Atty Mishandled NY Real Estate Operation, Suit Says

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 7:52 PM EST) -- A former tax lawyer turned real estate developer was hit with a suit in New York County Supreme Court alleging he caused $17 million in losses as a result of negligent handling of real estate developments. Joseph Korff's business partners, Steven Gurewitsch and Anne Schwartz, alleged in a suit filed Tuesday that he failed to provide them sufficient management and financial information related to their joint ownership in property that is rented and sold as condominiums. Korff also did not provide them their share of profits or distribute their share of tax losses during several years, the complaint said. Korff's “unlawful...

