SD House Votes In Favor Of Revised 'Riot Boosting' Bill

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 8:35 PM EST) -- South Dakota’s House of Representatives has passed a bill that revises and expands the state’s riot laws, voting to levy criminal and civi penalties against Keystone XL pipeline activists who incite protestors to riot after a federal judge largely struck down a similar law last year. House Bill 1117, which passed in a 45-25 vote Tuesday, now goes to the Senate for consideration of Republican Gov. Kristi Noem’s proposed changes. Both versions of the bill have created conflict, as indigenous groups and environmentalists oppose the state government’s attempts to thwart virulent pipeline protests like those that swept through South Dakota in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS