Zillow Beats $60M Megamansion Suit Over Wrong Listing Info

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 7:42 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has dismissed a $60 million suit alleging the real estate listings website Zillow hurt the marketability of a high-profile mansion by incorrectly reporting its sale prices, finding that Zillow is immune under the Communications Decency Act. U.S. District Judge Otis D. Wright II said Tuesday that 924 Bel Air Road LLC’s complaint — which accused Zillow Group Inc. of negligence for allowing three wrong sale price listings on its website — is barred under Section 230 of the CDA. “Ultimately, Bel Air’s allegations boil down to a charge that Zillow must prevent users from falsely claiming a...

