Health Hires: Davis Wright, Skadden, Holland & Knight

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 12:48 PM EST) -- Davis Wright Tremaine LLP nabbed two health care partners from Nelson Hardiman, Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP hired a former senior attorney at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and Holland & Knight has added trio of partners from McDermott Will & Emery LLP and Clark Hill PLC, headlining Law360's latest roundup of personnel moves in the health care and life sciences arena. Davis Wright Tremaine Stacie Neroni Hope Levy-Biehl Stacie Neroni and Hope Levy-Biehl joined Davis Wright Tremaine’s national health care industry team as partners from Nelson Hardiman LLP in Los Angeles. Levy-Biehl, who was chair of Nelson Hardiman’s regulatory practice,...

