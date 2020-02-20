Coal Co., BNSF Want 9th Circ. To Restart Coal Export Case

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 5:03 PM EST) -- BNSF Railway Co. and Lighthouse Resources Inc. on Wednesday asked the Ninth Circuit to restart their constitutional challenge to Washington state's decision to deny a water quality certificate for a proposed coal export facility. The companies are challenging U.S. District Judge Robert Bryan's April ruling that paused litigation in federal court in order to allow parallel state court litigation to play out. BNSF and Lighthouse said that if a state action "deprives someone of constitutional rights," federal law provides a remedy in federal court. "Lighthouse and BNSF filed this federal lawsuit because the state defendants' actions — regardless of whether they...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS