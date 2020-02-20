Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Coal Co., BNSF Want 9th Circ. To Restart Coal Export Case

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 5:03 PM EST) -- BNSF Railway Co. and Lighthouse Resources Inc. on Wednesday asked the Ninth Circuit to restart their constitutional challenge to Washington state's decision to deny a water quality certificate for a proposed coal export facility.

The companies are challenging U.S. District Judge Robert Bryan's April ruling that paused litigation in federal court in order to allow parallel state court litigation to play out. BNSF and Lighthouse said that if a state action "deprives someone of constitutional rights," federal law provides a remedy in federal court.

"Lighthouse and BNSF filed this federal lawsuit because the state defendants' actions — regardless of whether they...

