Wash. Floats Pausing Lower Aerospace Tax Amid EU Row

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 8:29 PM EST) -- Washington state would suspend a lower business tax rate for aerospace manufacturing under two bills introduced Thursday, a suspension proposed by Boeing to avoid international tariffs as the U.S. and European Union remain embroiled in a dispute over illegal subsidies. S.B. 6690 and H.B. 2945 would suspend Washington's business and occupation tax rate of 0.2904% for the manufacturing of commercial airplanes, components or aerospace tooling beginning April 1. Instead, it would impose the standard manufacturing business and occupation tax rate, 0.484%. The rate would remain in effect until the U.S. and EU resolve their disputes at the World Trade Organization regarding...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS