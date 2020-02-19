Liberty On Hook For Broker's $60M TCPA Deal, 11th Circ. Told

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 10:30 PM EST) -- Two men who secured a $60.4 million Telephone Consumer Protection Act judgment against an insurance broker urged the Eleventh Circuit to make a Liberty Mutual unit cover the bill, arguing Wednesday that an invasion of privacy exclusion in the broker’s policy doesn’t apply. In an opening brief filed with the appeals court, the proposed class' lead plaintiffs Jacob Horn and Robert Vetter said U.S. District Judge Robin L. Rosenberg erred in granting Liberty Insurance Underwriters Inc.’s motion for summary judgment in May. The judge freed Liberty from any obligation to cover the whopping judgment against Liberty’s policyholder, broker iCan Benefit Group...

