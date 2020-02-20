Sprint Chided For 'Victim Blaming' Defense In Junk Fax Suit

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 4:45 PM EST) -- Sprint is on the hook for violating a Connecticut junk fax law after a federal judge said he wasn’t impressed with the mobile giant’s “burden-shifting, blame-the-victim approach” to arguing that the motel suing it had no standing to do so. Even though he was parting with the Eleventh Circuit, U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Alker Meyer said Wednesday that he wouldn’t let Sprint beat claims that Gorss Motels had consented to the series of faxes by way of a 2014 franchise agreement. Judge Meyer wasn’t a fan of the mobile behemoth’s argument that because its first fax included opt-out information, it isn’t liable...

