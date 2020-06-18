Apple, Intel Have 'A Pleading Problem' Against Fortress

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 10:41 PM EDT) -- Apple and Intel may have to rejigger their lawsuit accusing Fortress Investment Group LLC of running an anti-competitive patent aggregation scheme after a California federal judge said in oral arguments Thursday that while their allegations seem conceptually sound, their market definition is lacking. U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen did not rule Thursday on Fortress' dismissal bid. But he did signal that the technology giants will have to do more than just accuse Fortress of anti-competitively accumulating power in a broadly-defined market covering high-tech electronics patents. "I think it's a pleading problem," Judge Chen told an attorney for Fortress, A. Matthew...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS