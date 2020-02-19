Energy Trader Says Ex-Employee Owes $2.6M In Secrets Trial

Law360, Houston (February 19, 2020, 10:54 PM EST) -- An energy trader asked a Houston federal jury Wednesday to award it $2.6 million from a former software developer who it claims ripped off a proprietary program that analyzes energy data and tried to sell it to competitors. Kicking off the trade secrets trial, Saracen LLC told jurors former employee Sylvain Ross should be on the hook for the $2 million in restitution for the breach of contract claim, citing the cost to develop the proprietary VisualNode power-trading analysis software. Saracen also wants Ross to pay more than $600,000 in disgorgement of profits related to his alleged use of trade secrets....

