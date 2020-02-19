Pulling Up Stakes: Latham, Dechert, Fenwick & West

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 7:50 PM EST) -- In our latest roundup of deal makers on the move, Fenwick & West recruited a leader for its private investment funds practice, Latham & Watkins roped in an energy M&A pro in Houston and Dechert bolstered its private funds practice with an industry veteran. Fenwick & West LLP tapped Byron Dailey to lead the firm’s private investment funds practice, which advises private equity, venture capital and other investment funds. Dailey previously chaired the private investment funds team at Lane Powell PC, according to his LinkedIn profile. Dailey has worked with limited partnerships, B corporations and impact investment entities. He joins Fenwick’s...

