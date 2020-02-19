Calif. Judge Trims 7-Eleven Franchisee Classification Suit

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 11:38 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday largely shot down 7-Eleven's summary judgment bid in a proposed class action alleging the convenience store giant misclassified its franchisees as independent contractors, keeping most of the franchisees’ claims alive but killing their allegation over unpaid overtime. Both 7-Eleven and the franchisees had submitted dueling motions for summary judgment in the yearslong dispute: 7-Eleven argued it should be granted judgment on unpaid overtime and unpaid reimbursement claims and the franchisees more broadly sought partial judgment that they'd been misclassified. U.S. District Judge Dale S. Fischer on Wednesday denied the plaintiffs' motion and most of 7-Eleven's motion,...

