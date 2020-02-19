AMC's Ex-Prez Can't Recall 'Walking Dead' Profit Promise

Law360, Los Angeles (February 19, 2020, 10:20 PM EST) -- AMC's former president Charlie Collier testified Wednesday in a California courtroom that he cannot recall making any specific assurances to "The Walking Dead" executive producer Gale Anne Hurd in 2010 about her backend deal on profits, saying it is not the kind of conversation he engaged in with the network's talent. From 2006 until 2018, Collier was the general manager of AMC Networks and AMC Studios, adding the title of president in 2008. He now serves as CEO of Fox Entertainment. He said that despite Hurd's written declaration and testimony, he had no memory of discussing profit participation details with her about...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS