Call Center Workers Win Cert. In NJ Wage Fight

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 3:46 PM EST) -- Intelenet America LLC call center employees won conditional certification of their wage-and-hour lawsuit Wednesday when a New Jersey federal judge found that the workers' pay records, statements and other documentation were enough to show they were exposed to the same alleged wrongdoing. The ruling by U.S. District Judge Madeleine Cox Arleo authorizes for notice of the collective action to be given to current or former employees of Intelenet, which is accused of shorting customer services representatives, or CSRs, on pay for the time spent logging into and shutting down their computers. In support of the claims in their September 2018 lawsuit,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS