Patients Can't Revive RICO Claims Against Insulin Makers

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 6:18 PM EST) -- Diabetes patients fell short Thursday in their renewed bid to pursue Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act claims against Novo Nordisk, Sanofi-Aventis and Eli Lilly and Co. for allegedly causing them to overpay for insulin medication after a New Jersey federal judge said the consumers could not seek an injunction under the statute. About a year after tossing RICO claims against the drugmakers in the plaintiffs’ previous class action suit, U.S. District Judge Brian Martinotti cut from a second amended complaint new RICO claims seeking an injunction to prevent the companies “from reporting benchmark prices that do not approximate their true...

