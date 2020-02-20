Attys For INTL FCStone Units Nab $65K In Fees In Award Fight

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 9:16 PM EST) -- Subsidiaries of financial services company INTL FCStone Inc. were awarded more than $65,000 in attorney fees for securing confirmation of $5 million in arbitration awards against a fuel distributor, after a New York federal judge ruled Wednesday that the amount was reasonable. Two DLA Piper attorneys and a paralegal were justified in spending nearly 100 hours on the case against Corrib Oil Biofuels LLC and a related Irish company called Ballinasmalla Holdings Ltd., and the rates they charged while doing so — which ranged from $290 per hour to more than $1,000 per hour — were reasonable given the prevailing market...

