Ex-Pfizer VP Owed No Warning On Pension Tax, Fidelity Says

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 7:14 PM EST) -- Fidelity did no wrong by not telling a former Pfizer executive he would owe taxes on a retirement payment he couldn’t roll over and should be dismissed from his suit claiming fiduciary duty breaches, Fidelity recently told a federal court. The former executive, Jeffrey Robertson, wrongly claimed that Fidelity Workplace Services LLC violated its fiduciary responsibilities when it didn’t inform him he couldn’t roll over part of his Pfizer pension payment into another retirement account because Fidelity never assumed any fiduciary responsibilities, Fidelity said in a Tuesday brief in a New York federal court. Fidelity, which contracted with the Pfizer Retirement...

