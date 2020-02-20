Noble Drilling Can't Slip Injured Worker's $250K Jury Award

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 6:05 PM EST) -- Noble Drilling lost a bid to torpedo a $250,000 jury verdict for a worker who said he injured his foot aboard a Noble offshore drilling vessel, when a Texas appellate panel on Thursday deferred to jurors who heard conflicting evidence and sided with the worker. Noble Drilling (US) LLC had argued that no evidence supported the verdict, but the Fourteenth Court of Appeals held that jurors heard enough evidence backing worker Nathan Deaver's position to let the award stand. "The jury presumably resolved the conflicting evidence in Deavor's favor, and we defer to that reasonable credibility determination," the court said in...

