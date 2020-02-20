Dish's Ergen Hints DirecTV Deal May Again Be On Table

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 4:41 PM EST) -- Although his company is a linchpin in the still-pending merger of Sprint and T-Mobile, Dish Network co-founder Charlie Ergen is already musing about another potential deal — a tie-up with rival satellite company DirecTV. On an earnings call with investors Wednesday, Ergen called a merger between his company and AT&T's satellite pay TV unit "probably inevitable" and signaled he expects a favorable climate for such a deal as streaming services with content production deals corner more of the entertainment market. "The regulatory environment, usually it's behind the marketplace, but I think that becomes increasingly likely that that makes logical sense," Ergen...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS