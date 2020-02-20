US Digital Divide Is Getting Smaller, FCC Reports

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 7:06 PM EST) -- The number of Americans without access to high-speed internet fell during the first two years of Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai’s tenure, according to data unveiled by the agency Thursday. The 185-page report, which laid out the “state of the communications marketplace” in the U.S. from December 2016 to December 2018, found that the number of people without access to high-speed internet decreased by 30% within that time period. By the close of 2018, only 18.3 million people in the country lacked access to internet fast enough to meet the FCC’s benchmark for high-speed internet, down from 26.1 million two...

