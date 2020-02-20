Huntington Ingalls Can't Shake Mortality Rate ERISA Suit

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 4:28 PM EST) -- Huntington Ingalls must face a proposed class action from retired shipbuilders who accuse the company of using outdated mortality rates to short them on pension benefits, a Virginia federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge Henry Coke Morgan Jr. denied Huntington Ingalls’ motion to dismiss Tuesday, according to minutes of proceedings held in the U.S. District Court of the Eastern District of Virginia. He did not explain in writing why he refused to toss the case. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. filed its motion to dismiss the proposed Employee Retirement Income Security Act class action in June. The company also asked Judge...

