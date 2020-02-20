Gun Control Nonprofit Wants New 3D-Printing Rules Blocked

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 7:01 PM EST) -- A gun control nonprofit group on Thursday joined a coalition of states seeking to block the Trump administration from enforcing new federal arms export rules regulating 3D-printed gun data, saying the government made a change without public notice. The Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence said in an amicus brief to a Washington federal court that the U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Department of Commerce violated federal law by not mentioning in their proposed rules that they would be changing hands on regulatory oversight of 3D-printed guns. The departments should have disclosed in their proposed rules that the State...

