Ineligible Cos. Won $877M In DOD Vet-Owned Small-Biz Deals

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 9:20 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Defense awarded $876.8 million in service-disabled veteran-owned small-business contracts to ineligible companies due to a lack of verification by contracting officials, according to a watchdog report released Thursday. The majority of 29 contractors reviewed by the DOD Office of Inspector General that had self-certified as service-disabled veteran-owned small businesses did not actually qualify for that status, according to the watchdog. “Without controls in place, DOD contracting activities will continue to award SDVOSB contracts to ineligible contractors,” the OIG said in its Feb. 18 report. “As a result, funds intended to support the U.S. veterans with disabilities that...

