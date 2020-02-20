3rd Circ. Affirms Marketer In Wage Suit Counts As Employee

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 9:21 PM EST) -- A split Third Circuit on Thursday affirmed that a fired Pennsylvania marketing worker hired as an independent contractor to promote a trio of roofing companies was actually an employee under state law and is entitled to damages on his wage claims. In a 31-page opinion, a panel affirmed 2-1 that plaintiff and counterappellant Peter Accurso was an employee for defendants and counterappellants Brian Land, Audrey Strein and their three roofing companies — Infra-Red Services Inc., Roofing Dynamics Group LLC and Roofing Dynamics Inc. — rather than an independent contractor. The panel found that Land exercised significant control over Accurso's work, including assigning him tasks and telling him...

