Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

3rd Circ. Affirms Marketer In Wage Suit Counts As Employee

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 9:21 PM EST) -- A split Third Circuit on Thursday affirmed that a fired Pennsylvania marketing worker hired as an independent contractor to promote a trio of roofing companies was actually an employee under state law and is entitled to damages on his wage claims.

In a 31-page opinion, a panel affirmed 2-1 that plaintiff and counterappellant Peter Accurso was an employee for defendants and counterappellants Brian Land, Audrey Strein and their three roofing companies — Infra-Red Services Inc., Roofing Dynamics Group LLC and Roofing Dynamics Inc. — rather than an independent contractor. The panel found that Land exercised significant control over Accurso's work, including assigning him tasks and telling him...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!