Schemer Gets 6 Mos. For Playing PixarBio's Fraud 'Game'

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 7:46 PM EST) -- A judge sentenced a main player in PixarBio's fraud scheme to six months in prison on Thursday, saying the friend and former roommate of convicted company CEO Frank Reynolds thought their stock manipulation ploy was a mere "video game." U.S. District Judge Douglas P. Woodlock handed down the sentence to M. Jay Herod after an hours-long hearing in Boston's federal courthouse that delved deeply into Herod's feelings about the seriousness of financial crimes. "This isn't video game called 'IPO,'" Judge Woodlock said. "This is real people losing real money." Judge Woodlock said he carefully weighed Herod's crimes of pumping up PixarBio's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS