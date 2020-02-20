'Bare' Biometric Privacy Suit Sent Back To Ill. State Court

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 9:47 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge on Thursday found a "bare procedural violation" isn't enough to keep an Illinois Biometric Privacy Act lawsuit in federal court, joining several other district judges who say plaintiffs don't have federal standing without an allegation that private data could be disseminated. U.S. District Judge Robert Gettleman remanded the matter to Illinois state court, saying there's no concrete injury without an allegation that employer Automated Health Systems Inc. collected a former worker's biometric data without her knowledge or created a risk that her data would fall into the hands of an unauthorized third party. Named plaintiff Evelyn Hunter...

