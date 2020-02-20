Piece Of Auto Dealer Data MDL Bound For Arbitration

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 8:56 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge hit the brakes Thursday on one piece of the antitrust multidistrict litigation against Reynolds and Reynolds Co. and CDK Global, holding that it’s up to an arbitrator to decide whether an automotive industry data technology company’s claims should be arbitrated. I3 Brands Inc. is one of many plaintiffs including auto dealers, software vendors and third-party software integrators who allege the companies called a truce after years of jockeying for market power and instead tried to monopolize the market for crucial auto dealer data by locking out third-parties from accessing those systems. But the company and its subsidiaries...

